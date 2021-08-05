Virgil van Dijk makes first Liverpool start in ten months against Bologna

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk has been named in a starting XI for the first time in ten months.

The Dutchman is slated to start against Bologna in the first of two pre-season friendlies later on today.

Both games will last just 60-minutes and should feature two entirely changed XIs for Liverpool.

Starting alongside van Dijk in the first match is Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Kick-off is at 3PM BST and both 60-minute matches can be watched on LFC TV.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez made their Liverpool returns this summer

Virgil’s return to fitness simply cannot be celebrated enough – he’s going to be a huge difference-maker for Liverpool this coming season.

With Matip and Joe Gomez also fit and raring to go, the Reds go into 2021/22 with a stacked defensive line-up.

