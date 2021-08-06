Ex-PL star makes worrying Liverpool transfer prediction: ‘That’s the best they can hope for’

Frank McAvennie has predicted that Liverpool will not engage in any further transfer business, at least as far as incomings are concerned.

The Reds have already secured Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, with the Frenchman having impressed during pre-season.

“That’s the best they can hope for,” the Scot told Football Insider. “By the looks of things anyway, it’s very quiet at Anfield isn’t it? I think their summer is over.”

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed on a free, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men still have a considerable void to fill before the season proper begins.

While we could accept the club avoiding bringing in a new attacker to bolster the forward line on the basis of the return of crowds and a full-strength Liverpool side reinvigorating the form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane, the middle of the park is a more serious concern.

It’s not merely a question of quality (of which our former No.5 was undoubtedly blessed with) but also one of availability, with the Dutchman missing less than 6% of our total top-flight games since joining from Newcastle.

Two signings are required but, when it comes down to it, sorting out our midfield vacancy is absolutely critical.

