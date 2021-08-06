‘He still wants to leave…’ – Journalist issues transfer update on Liverpool attacker

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed in a tweet that Liverpool have yet to receive an ‘interesting’ bid for the services of Xherdan Shaqiri.

The journalist reaffirmed the Swiss international’s keenness on an Anfield exit this summer, with the Reds themselves likely keen to see their transfer kitty boosted in the process.

Update #Shaqiri (due to many inquiries): Still no interesting offers for him. No negotiations with any club. His price tag remains around €10m. His salary demand is around €3-4m + add ons. He still wants to leave #LFC this summer. @SPORT1 🇨🇭 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 5, 2021

Having failed to register a single league goal between them, it’s thought likely that both Divock Origi and his fellow out-of-favour attacker will face the transfer chop this summer.

The 29-year-old did impress during the European Championship, which does bring beg the question as to why the player’s asking price (‘around €10m’) is so low.

We at the Empire of the Kop can only presume that there is a rationale for this, with a likely explanation being the club’s willingness to clear room in the non-homegrown quota, as we’re currently one over the maximum.

We’d still need to offload another player in that category (one of the likes of Loris Karius and co.) in order to bring in a non-homegrown star, though, with us gradually moving closer to the close of the summer window, haste is of the essence.

