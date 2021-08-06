Liverpool could ‘see two new signings’ if they can part ways with 26-year-old attacker, says pundit

Paul Robinson has suggested that parting ways with Divock Origi this summer for a reported fee of £20m could help Liverpool secure two new incomings in the window.

The Reds are thought to remain interested in the prospect of bringing in a midfield replacement for PSG star Gini Wijnaldum and a new forward to put pressure on the front-three.

“Liverpool are trying to sell players on the peripheral which will allow Klopp to go into the market to strengthen in one or two positions with more money than he would have previously had,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider. “They will obviously try and get as much money as they can for the players that they don’t want and £20million for Origi would be great business. We could then see two new signings.”

Wolves have already submitted a bid of £10m for the Belgian, according to reporter Ekrem Konur, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men are said to be holding out for their desired asking price.

With over £30m secured in player sales, an extra £20m on top of that (which could be further plumped up by the exit of Xherdan Shaqiri) would get us close to the reported £60m target.

It’s remarkable how divided neutrals are, however, regarding the prospect of Liverpool making further additions to the squad, with Frank McAvennie opposing Robinson’s prediction.

Regardless, the fact of the matter is that, in consideration of the injury concerns that rocked our prior campaign, with all three starting midfielders beyond Wijnaldum suffering injury at some stage of the season, we are in dire need of replacing the Dutchman’s durability.

Liverpool in serious danger of repeating last summer transfer window’s major mistake