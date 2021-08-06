Liverpool handed hope in Wijnaldum replacement pursuit as representatives attempt to encourage La Liga exit – report

Liverpool target Saul Niguez’s representatives are reportedly attempting to force the midfielder’s exit from Atletico Madrid.

This comes from CaughtOffside, with the publication noting the Reds’ need to replace former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were linked with the Spain international, with Barcelona once thought to be close to agreeing a swap deal, with former Los Colchoneros star Antoine Griezmann returning to his old club.

READ MORE: Three Liverpool targets unlikely to make Anfield switch but there remains hope for 24-year-old attacker – Maddock

With the La Liga outfit likely requesting a fee in excess of £40m, it could leave Liverpool in something of a sticky situation when it comes to finding a suitable addition to the forward line.

It all very much depends on how much we’re prioritising a replacement for Wijnaldum, of course, with the need for a new attacker less critical if our starting front-three is able to hit the kind of heights that inspired major trophy victories prior to the last campaign.

More than anything, we need reliability in the middle of the park, something Saul would be more than capable of providing having not dipped below 33 league appearances per term in his last three seasons.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Liverpool in serious danger of repeating last summer transfer window’s major mistake