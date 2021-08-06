Pearce suggests likely date for start of Liverpool squad overhaul process

James Pearce has suggested that Liverpool could begin to look to refresh their squad next year, with a number of key stars set to enter their 30s this coming season.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be in the market for a new forward to put pressure on the frontline, in addition to a midfield replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

“Yes, there’s an acceptance among the club’s hierarchy that the squad needs to be refreshed,” the renowned journalist wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“I’d expect that process to really step up a gear in 2022.

“They can’t allow too many of the players to grow old together. That was one of the factors in letting Wijnaldum leave for nothing.

“The overhaul needs to happen gradually. For example, you can’t find yourself in a position where you are trying to replace all the front three around the same time.”

All three of the Reds’ starting front-three will turn 30 at some stage of the 2020/21 campaign, which could prompt the club’s hierarchy to sell one of the trio next summer.

The promise of next summer being the ‘big one’ has left many fans with a feeling of deja vu when it comes to our summer transfer business.

With both the midfield and forward line aging somewhat, there is a growing pressure for us to begin a squad overhaul in the near future.

The financial ramifications of COVID-19 have more than likely got in the way of any major incoming this window, though we can’t afford to delay much beyond the next year or so or risk being forced to replace a vast swathe of players in one go – an unfeasible challenge.

