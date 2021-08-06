James Pearce points to worrying gap Liverpool need to address this summer

James Pearce has pointed to the notable drop-off in levels from Liverpool’s main attacking options to the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as an area in need of being addressed this summer.

The Reds are reportedly still looking to bring in a couple of new signings to bolster the squad, including a new forward to add pressure to our starting front-three.

“Liverpool also need someone else to compete with the established front three and Diogo Jota,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic. “The drop off to Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino is too big.”

Jarrod Bowen is said to be on the recruitment team’s list, with the club potentially needing to bring in a homegrown talent if the Merseysiders’ fail to address their overpopulated non-homegrown quota.

To Minamino’s credit, he has looked bright at times in pre-season, though, as Naby Keita has proved year after year, solid performances before the season proper begins isn’t necessarily indicative of an exciting campaign to come.

The Japanese international registered three league goals last term (two at Southampton), whilst his fellow out-of-favour backup attackers in Xherdan Shaqiri and Origi failed to amass a single top-flight effort between them.

It’s a serious concern for Liverpool, particularly should injury rear its head again or if one of Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino’s form suffers a notable dip as was the case in the 2020/21 campaign.

At their best, our current starting trio up front will prove near unparalleled across Europe but we can’t afford a repeat of the circumstances that derailed our last season.

