Saul could be available for £34m but there’s a significant barrier preventing Liverpool switch – report

James Pearce has suggested that a switch to Liverpool for linked target Saul Niguez is unlikely unless the club are prepared to meet the midfielder’s wage demands.

The Merseysiders were thought to be in a three-way battle for the 26-year-old’s signature, though interest has appeared to cool following the collapse of a proposed swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Unless there’s a change of heart from Liverpool, I can’t see it,” the reporter wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic. “He’s been offered around to a host of clubs but his wage demands are massive.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men nonetheless reportedly remain keen on bolstering their ranks in the departments of midfield and the forward line, with outgoings said to be key in order for the club to entertain the possibility of further incomings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed hope in Wijnaldum replacement pursuit as representatives attempt to encourage La Liga exit – report

As new contracts for the likes of Alisson Becker and co. have proven, however, the club is committed to competing with our rivals at least as far as inner finances are concerned, with us possessing one of the highest wage bills in the English top-flight.

If we are foregoing big money moves this summer in light of the financial ramifications of COVID-19, would there not be room to expand our wage output for a midfielder of Saul’s calibre?

Particularly if he is available for a fee in the region of £34-38m as Romano has told the United Stand.

It would, of course, rightly depend on just how excessive the 26-year-old’s demands are, given that Liverpool would already be showing a certain amount of flexibility with regard to our desired age profile.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Liverpool in serious danger of repeating last summer transfer window’s major mistake