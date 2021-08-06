Three Liverpool targets unlikely to make Anfield switch but there remains hope for 24-year-old attacker – Maddock

Commenting on four reported targets for Liverpool, reliable Daily Mirror reporter David Maddock suggested that only one of the names listed would be likely to make the switch to Anfield.

Jarrod Bowen was identified as a surprise link for Jurgen Klopp’s men by The Athletic, with the Reds said to be interested in bolstering the forward line in light of the struggles of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last term.

For reasons varying between the wrong age range to an unfeasible asking price, the likes of Youri Tielemans, Saul Niguez and Franck Kessie were all deemed unlikely options, as noted in the Mirror.

With the Leicester City star being priced beyond the £50m mark, it’s understandable as to why Liverpool have not taken their interest further.

A £60m target in player sales has been set by the club, which would suggest that we’re looking more around the region of £30m for a new signing under the ongoing financial restrictions of the pandemic.

Given that Bowen has a long-term contract tying him down in London until 2025, however, it’s difficult to see how we could negotiate such a fee for the Englishman whose prior season announced him as one of the Hammers’ most valuable players.

