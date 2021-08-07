Agent of Firmino-esque striker reveals Liverpool were interested in bargain prodigy before Juventus secured move

Liverpool and Tottenham were both reportedly interested in 19-year-old Kaio Jorge before the youngster was snapped up by Serie A giants Juventus.

This comes from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the Italian outlet having held an interview with the teenager’s agent, Andrea Bagnoli.

“I know that he was followed with interest by Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham, but all the top clubs were informed,” the Italian revealed.

When discussing the highly-rated prospect, parallels were drawn to an Anfield favorite in Bobby Firmino, who drew criticism last term for his variable performances.

“A little Lautaro, a little Firmino; he is a player with their characteristics, but by finding him the right position and giving him experience he can also turn into a Neymar,” Bagnoli added. “The work he will do with Allegri will certainly be fundamental.”

With a €3m fee being touted by the agent, it seems something of a missed opportunity on our end.

That being said, we reportedly remain keen on identifying and securing more senior targets to address gaps in the squad – notably in the midfield and forward line.

With the form of Sadio Mane and Firmino, in particular, suffering, a quality goalscorer would be ideal to help keep the pressure on the front-three alongside Diogo Jota throughout the impending campaign.

We’d expect a potential signing to fit within the 21-24 age range, particularly as far as a forward option is concerned, given that competition for a first-team spot will likely be fierce.

