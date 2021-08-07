Ex-Red thinks Liverpool don’t need to strengthen certain position as it has youngster’s name ‘written all over’ it

Former Liverpool star Michael Thomas has tipped highly-rated teenager Harvey Elliott to “make an impact” this season in a winger role.

This comes courtesy of CaughtOffside, with the Reds reportedly hoping to secure a new central midfielder and forward before the window closes at the end of August.

“Another striker would be great to help ease the goal burden,” the 53-year-old was quoted as saying.

“We signed Jota but I also think we need a number 9 to add to what we have.

“After losing Gini a midfielder also and finally a winger that can make an impact but for me that has Harvey Elliott written all over it.”

The 18-year-old has been largely utilised as a central, advanced midfielder throughout pre-season, with it appearing that Jurgen Klopp is looking to determine the exact extent of the former Fulham Academy graduate’s versatility ahead of the impending campaign.

Though we certainly wouldn’t turn our noses up at the possibility of extra competition for the front-three, the financial realities restricting our movements in the current window mean that anything beyond two senior signings is far from likely without major outgoings.

Regardless, being able to flit between a midfield role and the forward line with relative ease will be a major advantage for Elliott and Liverpool, arguably providing a stronger option to rotate with the front-three than the likes of Divock Origi (and potentially Xherdan Shaqiri).

We at the Empire of the Kop would certainly agree that more direct competition for Bobby Firmino would be desirable, however, we’d back our promising young forward to bag some valuable minutes with the first-team this season.

Without wishing to put pressure on the No.67, we’re very much looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish in the English top-flight.

