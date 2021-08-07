Liverpool could be forced into selling 22-goal star next summer if contract talks stutter, suggests James Pearce

Liverpool may have to consider parting ways with Mo Salah in the next summer window in order to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires, if an extension can’t be agreed this summer, according to James Pearce.

The 29-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to La Liga throughout the season, with the winger himself refusing to rule out such an eventuality.

“You can’t commit vast sums of cash to keep them all until they are 33 or 34,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“Salah is the priority and then Mane. I think Liverpool will do everything they possibly can to get Salah to sign a new deal.

“If he doesn’t then you either have to consider selling him next summer or accept you run the risk of losing him for nothing in 2023.”

With the Spanish top-flight’s heavyweights in financial turmoil, however, it’s far from likely that the Reds will lose one of their star forwards in the current window.

It’s a frightening thought not having a player of Salah’s calibre in the squad, especially if we lose the Egyptian on a free in two years’ time.

Realistically speaking, considering how the former Roma man takes care of himself, he’s one of those elite class of players that could potentially extend his career expiry date beyond the norm.

He’s very much worth keeping at the club for as long as possible on that basis.

Nonetheless, with finances to an extent dependent on player sales, we could understand if one of the front-three, at their peak, is eventually sold to raise capital – we’d just prefer if Salah wasn’t the sacrificial lamb in that instance.

