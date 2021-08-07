Liverpool could move for Brazilian attacker who offers ‘something a bit different’ to the front-three, suggests pundit

David Norris has suggested that Liverpool could go for Leeds United’s Raphinha before the window shuts to bolster the forward line.

The Brazilian has been previously tipped for an Anfield switch, though links have since largely dried up in light of speculation regarding the Merseysiders’ limited financial flexibility.

“He’s got great ability and I think Liverpool, after last season, need something a bit different now,” the former midfielder told Football FanCast.

“They got found out a little bit and it was always the same front three. I think they need a few players to come in and change it up.

Though only valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, the general expectation is that the 24-year-old would set back a potential suitor beyond £30-40m given his contract isn’t set to expire until 2024.

With Diogo Jota arguably the only forward that can genuinely push our prestigious front-three for a place, the need for a new attacker to add pressure is becoming increasingly apparent to all.

Considering that further incomings have yet to occur, it’s possible that the recruitment team may be forced into the unpleasant situation of choosing between a new midfielder or forward, particularly if homegrown rules remain a barrier by the end of the window.

Assuming that we manage to reach our target in player sales and clear space in the non-homegrown quota, however, we could certainly do far worse than make a move for Raphinha this summer, if the finances allow it.

