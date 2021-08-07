Liverpool expect to complete signing of young Newcastle winger soon – report

Liverpool are reportedly said to be close to arranging the transfer of highly-rated teenager Bobby Clark.

This comes from the Echo, with the publication noting the 16-year-old’s high talent ceiling in light of his remarkable rise up Newcastle’s youth sytem.

The Reds were not the only parties interested in the youngster, with the likes of Bayern Munich and fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all tracking the winger.

It’s not the kind of signing that will get the fans jumping out of their seats, with it being apparent that two senior additions are required this window.

Nonetheless, as the Echo have fairly pointed out, the progress of Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott in pre-season does demonstrate the importance of us properly investing in our youth ranks.

The latter has certainly shown that his level lies well and truly beyond the challenges of the Championship and is due for some first-team minutes this season, while the latter looks likewise destined to play a role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, at least in the cup competitions.

With us being unable to splash £100m on whatever target we want, securing top young talent with the goal of developing them into world-class stars is a worthwhile tactic – if it pays off in the long run.

