Liverpool could be set for late transfer window activity as Pearce points to last summer’s business

James Pearce has suggested that Liverpool may need to be patient this summer in order to bring in the transfers they want.

Needing another midfielder and forward to bolster the squad, parallels have been drawn to the prior summer in which the Reds secured the signatures of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves late in the window.

“The financial impact of the pandemic. Transfers come down to availability and affordability,” the journalist wrote in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Over the past year the landscape hasn’t been clear for Liverpool until the back end of the transfer windows.

“Sometimes you have to bide your time in order to get the deal you want. That’s what happened last year with the structure of the deals they agreed for Thiago and Jota.”

Comparisons to the last summer window have certainly been aided by links to the likes of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish international would be a world-class addition, which would technically stand outside the realm of typical signings the club tends to make, much in the same vein as Thiago.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘expected to start talks’ for 15-goal attacker, claims journalist

With the football season set to resume, some fans will be looking to pick up their phones and engage in some casual betting. For those looking for a less stressful gambling experience beyond football betting and some online casino instruction, HowtoCasino provide a number of helpful guides to help people stay in the know.

As far as potential likely transfer targets are concerned, links to Jonathan David have recently resurfaced, with Renato Sanches likewise remaining in the periphery.

“As I reported last summer, David was on Liverpool’s shortlist when they signed Jota,” Pearce added.

“The third name was Ismaila Sarr.

“I’m sure they have continued to monitor David’s progress but I’m not aware of any fresh approach.

“I reported recently that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen was also under consideration when it came to attacking targets.

“As for Sanches, whenever he’s been linked Liverpool have distanced themselves from that speculation.”

If recent history has taught us anything, Liverpool (and by extension those reporters close to the club) rejecting speculation isn’t necessarily indicative of a genuine lack of interest.

Certainly, a number of journalists’ adamant insistence that the club was far from being interested in Thiago last year stands as both recent and suitable evidence of that fact.

With us being in need of two new faces – particularly a new midfielder to replace reliable figure Gini Wijnaldum – it’s difficult to see us failing to bring in at least one further signing beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Though, with us steadily approaching the end of the transfer window, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that fans may be left waiting on the edge of their seats up until the very last minute for any further business.

Should Liverpool be considering selling one of the front-three in the near future? How does the club handle their contracts?