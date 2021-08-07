Liverpool to prepare 7,800 safe standing rail seats in coming weeks

Liverpool Football Club have installed 7,800 rail seat at Anfield between the Kop (1,800) and Anfield Road (6,000) stands as part of the side’s efforts to incorporate safer standing.

This comes from liverpoolfc.com, with the season-long trial implemented following a safety review conducted by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, which raised concerns regarding persistent standing.

It’s a move that draws parallels to similar projects at Celtic and Manchester United who have both already incorporated safe standing areas in their respective grounds.

According to the club’s official website, the club encourages fans to make use of the seats beyond noteworthy moments in a tie.

Preparations for the Kop will reportedly be ready for our impending pre-season fixtures at Anfield with the remaining quota of seats set to be prepared for our meeting with Burnley in late August.

It’s a move we welcome here at Empire of the Kop, with fan safety absolutely paramount during games.

The likelihood that it won’t harm the atmosphere in future fixtures is certainly an added bonus worth pointing to.

You can catch images of the safe standing preparations below, courtesy of Dan Kay:

Interesting little visit to my favourite place to accompany my friend Steve for a look at the rail seats being put in the Kop and Lower Anny Road, seems a great set up and just lovely to be back there again 🙌❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/EHN1OXTNiI — Dan Kay 💙 (@dankay) August 6, 2021

