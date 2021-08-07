Liverpool ‘expected to start talks’ for 15-goal attacker, claims journalist

Fichajes.net reporter Ekrem Konur has claimed in a tweet that Liverpool “are expected to start talks” over the potential transfer of Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma.

The forward enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the Championship last term, registering 22 goal contributions 33 league appearances.

The Merseysiders are thought to be on the lookout for a new attacker and a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum to bolster the squad ahead of the impending campaign.

This does come from the same journalist who claimed that we rejected a £10m bid from Wolves for Divock Origi, a claim that has since been rubbished by James Pearce of The Athletic, so it may be one taking with a pinch of salt.

With Liverpool yet to agree further exits to free up space in the non-homegrown quota, however, a move for Danjuma remains highly unlikely.

Xherdan Shaqiri is said to remain keen on an Anfield exit but we’d still need another non-homegrown star (one of Loris Karius and co.) to depart in order to free up a spot.

The Dutchman’s goal record nonetheless does make him stand out as an interesting potential option for the recruitment team to keep in mind as and when space frees up.

