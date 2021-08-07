Thiago Alcantara shares Liverpool experience that made him feel ‘shy’ last season

Thiago Alcantara revealed that he felt “shy” when listening to the Gibson Brothers-inspired chant Liverpool fans had created for him upon his arrival at Anfield.

The former Bayern Munich star, along with fellow summer signing, Diogo Jota, didn’t get much in the way of chances to experience L4 at its height due to the restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the moment you get shy with it because it’s a funny one and there’s a video!” the Spanish international told liverpoolfc.com.

“You get a bit shy with it but then during the game you just hear your name and it motivates you, for sure.

“In the game you are just focused on what’s going on and when you hear the chanting, it’s so nice to hear.”

The 30-year-old arrived at the Reds’ training camp with a minor injury that ruled him out of the double fixture against Bologna, with a full return to training expected as soon as next week.

READ MORE: Liverpool given transfer warning after Tottenham Academy coach tells Spurs to avoid starlet close to Anfield move – Football Insider

We can’t begin to explain how much we at the EOTK are looking forward to hearing the Thiago chant at a fully-packed Anfield.

It’s a bizarre situation when your two main summer signings from the prior year have yet to enjoy the full experience of the home turf, though we’re hoping to see that rectified in the near future with our next two pre-season fixtures set to be hosted at L4.

Should our No.6 get past his injury struggles, we’re particularly excited to see a continuation of his partnership with Fabinho, with the pair flourishing in the middle of the park following the Brazil international’s reinstatement in his favoured position last term.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s lie about Man City’s spending makes the club’s actions look even more dodgy