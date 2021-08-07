Liverpool given transfer warning after Tottenham Academy coach tells Spurs to avoid starlet close to Anfield move – Football Insider

Tottenham Academy coach Paul Bracewell reportedly advised his club to avoid moving for highly-rated teenager Bobby Clark, with the youngster appearing set to make a switch to Liverpool.

This comes from Football Insider, with Spurs’ rejection coming despite the 16-year-old’s rapid rise through the youth ranks at Newcastle United.

With Brexit forcing clubs to reevaluate their talent acquisition strategies, the Reds have evidently focused on acquiring more local prospects, as has been shown by their purchase of Calum Scanlon from Birmingham last December and Kaide Gordon from Derby County this February.

Given how the latter has already impressed in pre-season, despite being only 16-years-old, it’s a move we at the Empire of the Kop would certainly support.

There remains a pressing need for further senior stars beyond Ibrahima Konate, of course, though it makes perfect sense for us to look ahead into the future and potentially save some money on a signing if one of our youth prospects blossoms into a quality player.

As Chelsea have evidenced with their transfer policy of buying young stars in bulk to eventually sell on for a profit, it’s a strategy that does have its benefits even if the player in question fails to reach their full potential.

