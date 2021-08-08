Fabinho insists Liverpool already have Wijnaldum ‘replacement’

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who recently signed a new long-term deal, has insisted the Reds already have the facilities to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

As quoted by the Mirror, the Brazil international spoke highly of his current team-mates, tipping the likes of Curtis Jones to step up this coming season.

“Our squad has already shown we have good players to replace [Wijnaldum],” Fabinho said. “I think the midfield is the part of the team where we have more players.

“[Jordan] Henderson, me, Thiago, ­Curtis [Jones], [James] Milner, Naby Keita, a lot of players can play in this position. I’m not worried.”

While Fabinho’s comments do make sense, and we at Empire of the Kop appreciate there are enough players to fill the gap in the squad, it’s hard to ignore Wijnaldum’s contributions over the years.

Liverpool are going to miss the Netherlands international this coming season, even if players like Jones and Keita step up.

Availability was arguably Wijnaldum’s biggest asset to Jurgen Klopp, being the boss’ most-used midfielder over the last five years, but hopefully Fabinho is right and squad depth isn’t going to be a problem going forward.