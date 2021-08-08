(Image) AFC Liverpool change crest to honour Hillsborough’s 97th victim

Non-league club AFC Liverpool have updated their crest, which previously featured a ’96’ at the bottom, to now have ’97’ in place.

It’s a response from the Merseyside outfit after the passing of Andrew Devine, who has been described as the “97th fatality” of the Hillsborough disaster by a coroner.

Liverpool (the Premier League club) are set to make some changes of their own, with Andrew’s name set to be added to the Anfield memorial, alongside ’96’ imagery being updated to ’97’.

AFC Liverpool, a club which has always been forthcoming in their recognition of the disaster, naturally followed suit – take a look at their new crest below…

We’ve changed our badge accordingly. https://t.co/UbrN9NlzCq — Chris Stirrup (@Mr78Christopher) August 7, 2021