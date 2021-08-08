Interest in Liverpool-linked forward ramps up; Jurgen Klopp may be forced to act fast

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, but may face stiff competition from Aston Villa.

The West Midlands outfit are wallowing in the wake of losing the talismanic Jack Grealish to Manchester City and have money burning holes in their pockets.

The Daily Star claim Villa could now look to move for Danjuma to help replace their former club captain, which could force Liverpool into action.

If true, it’ll come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be keen on the Netherlands international and had been expected to start ‘talks’ soon for the Cherries star.

The Reds’ reported interest in Danjuma was first noted earlier this month, with Spanish outlet MARCA claiming Liverpool could stand in Villarreal’s way for the 15-goal star.

It remains to be seen just how interested in the 24-year-old Klopp and co. actually are, but there’s no smoke without fire, as the saying goes…