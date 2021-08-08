Klopp issues cryptic transfer update; Liverpool’s business could be far from over

Jurgen Klopp issued an update on Liverpool’s remaining business inside the transfer window that certainly left the door open to the possibility of further incomings.

The Reds secured the signature of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig early in the window, though the club is still thought to be in need of a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and a new forward.

Klopp asked if he's happy with Liverpool's summer transfer dealings. "I'm very happy with the squad, but that doesn't mean we don't look at the market. There might still be something happening before the end of the transfer window, but I can't say anything at moment."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 8, 2021

The performances of Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita throughout pre-season have provided some amount of hope to fans that the Merseysiders will have some solid options to rely upon beyond our starting trio but realistically we remain in need of a reliable option.

Our former No.5 was a tactically astute member of the squad but many rightly credit the Dutchman with being a durable presence in midfield, an attribute especially well highlighted by the sidelining of our other central midfielders at various stages of the last term.

The question on every fan’s lips at the moment is can we rely on a combination of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this year?

The three do form a world-class midfield but if we’re being realistic we know a more durable option than the likes of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will be necessary to carry us through the upcoming campaign.

