Klopp’s comments about Elliott hint at new role for talented starlet in upcoming season

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool could look to utilise highly-rated starlet Harvey Elliott in a midfield role beyond pre-season, as quoted in a tweet by club journalist James Pearce.

Speaking after the Reds’ 1-1 stalemate with Athletic this afternoon, the German was keen to highlight the 18-year-old’s versatility.

Klopp: "We have a new midfielder in our squad in Harvey Elliott. We have players who can make a big step. We are not blind. We see what others are doing. We just have to be able to beat them. We will try to do that." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 8, 2021

Klopp: "Harvey can play different positions. In pre-season we wanted to see him in a deeper role. He's made a big step in the pre-season. If he stays fit then the football world can be really excited about that. I really liked his performance and attitude in pre-season." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 8, 2021

The former Fulham Academy graduate has been one of pre-season’s standout performers, excelling in the middle of the park alongside Naby Keita.

READ MORE: Liverpool could receive cash injection should worrying potential court ruling follow – fans won’t like it – Football Insider

Having enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the Championship last term as a forward, it’s not the kind of role some may have tipped Elliott to be handed prior the resumption of the domestic season.

Nonetheless, it has proven to be something of a selection masterstroke from Klopp, which could benefit both player and club, allowing the teenager to earn more opportunities for minutes with the senior side beyond domestic cup competitions.

The future certainly looks very bright for the youngster, who has surpassed expectations since his loan spell.

We still think a proper replacement for Gini Wijnaldum is an absolute must in the current window but it certainly can’t hurt to have extra options in midfield to choose from.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Should Liverpool be considering selling one of the front-three in the near future? How does the club handle their contracts?