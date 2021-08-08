Liverpool v Athletic Bilbao team news confirmed as Virgil van Dijk starts

Liverpool are set to return to Anfield for their upcoming clash with Athletic Bilbao this afternoon, as the stadium prepares to welcome back a 75% crowd.

Fans will be encouraged to see Virgil van Dijk starting in the heart of the Reds’ defence once again, after taking just over 40 minutes against Bologna in the first of two double fixtures against the Serie A outfit.

The Dutchman is joined by Joel Matip in the backline, with starting fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold completing the defensive collection ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Jurgen Klopp has kept the same midfield trio – Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Naby Keita – that started in the side’s first clash with Bologna.

Up top, Diogo Jota has been handed another start alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, with recently returned forward Bobby Firmino interestingly not included in the selection of substitutes for the impending clash.

