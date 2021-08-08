Liverpool could be due for transfer update as journalist drops suggestive tweet

Kevin Palmer posted a cryptic tweet suggesting that Liverpool could be in line for a transfer update.

The Sunday World journalist said that all would be explained in the near future, with the Reds said to remain keen on bolstering the squad this summer.

Everyone is waiting for some good news at Liverpool and some positive vibes are emerging from Anfield… the story will be posted here later this afternoon #LFC pic.twitter.com/5YauWRaRcE — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) August 8, 2021

The Merseysiders have been operating under a somewhat restricted financial policy in light of the ongoing ramifications of COVID-19, with player sales said to be key to encouraging further incomings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE: Leo Messi namedrops Liverpool in Barcelona exit presser

We know a new midfielder and forward are priorities for us, with the former at the top of the list following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum on a free after the club failed to agree fresh terms for the Dutchman.

Though an argument can certainly be made that we could survive the next campaign with our current offensive options, the same can’t really be said of our midfield given how injury-prone our options are.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all spent some time on the sidelines last term, with backup options Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita proving far from reliable in that aspect as well.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Should Liverpool be considering selling one of the front-three in the near future? How does the club handle their contracts?