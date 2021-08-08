Liverpool could receive cash injection should worrying potential court ruling follow – fans won’t like it – Football Insider

Liverpool could be set to receive £7m if the European Court of Justice follows a ruling from a Spanish court that claimed UEFA’s disciplinary action against the founders of the European Super League should be rescinded.

This comes from Football Insider, with Kieran Maguire noting that a potential revival of the breakaway league would not be well received.

“The ruling could result in a small financial benefit for the clubs involved,” the finance expert was quoted as saying.

“But when you have one card, say ‘here we go’ and you play it, what do you do afterwards?

“There would be such a significant backlash if Liverpool were involved in Super League two.

“But listening to Agnelli and Perez, they still think it’s the best thing since sliced bread.

“That’s the bit that escapes me. Giving billionaires more money, how does that benefit other people?

“I look at all economic models. Trickle-down economics has never been one that has proven itself to work in practice.”

Reds owner John W. Henry issued a public apology for involving the club in plans to form the elite division of outfits, which included fellow top six Premier League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

READ MORE: Klopp issues cryptic transfer update; Liverpool’s business could be far from over

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, we’d be entirely against a revival of plans to form a European Super League regardless of the financial benefit attached.

The proposals in place would severely harm the domestic leagues, not to mention further distance the sport from its lifeblood – the fans.

As Maguire has rightly pointed out, we’d doubt that the club would attempt to reverse its decision after the original backlash from fans and pundits alike.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Should Liverpool be considering selling one of the front-three in the near future? How does the club handle their contracts?