Liverpool-linked midfielder considering future as €115m deal nears completion

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella is reportedly considering his future as a deal to take Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea nears completion.

As reported by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Belgium international is close to making a €115 million return to Stamford Bridge.

Because of this, it’s believed several Inter players are now considering their futures, including Barella, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who muse the midfielder could ask to follow Lukaku out of the exit door at the San Siro this summer.

The striker is one of two notable departures at Inter during the ongoing transfer window, with Achraf Hakimi joining Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Reputable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Liverpool hold ‘concrete interest’ in Barella, but his asking price is said to be more than what the Reds are willing to fork out.