Liverpool set to break wage structure to extend two stars’ stays at Anfield – Sunday World

Liverpool are reportedly confident that they can extend Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts at Anfield.

This comes from Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World, with the Reds set to break the £200,000-a-week wages limit reserved for the club’s top earners.

The Merseysiders’ recently signed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker onto long-term contracts.

While new signings remain imperative for us before the window closes at the end of August – particularly in the middle of the park to fill the considerable vacancy left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure – the importance of securing key stars on new terms can’t be understated.

To sustain success, keeping valuable members of the squad, of the likes of Salah and Van Dijk, at the club for as long as is viable is critical.

There is an attraction to spending large sums on marquee signings as some of our rivals are more capable of doing, however, the reality remains that there is a clear link between success and committing to major contracts in order to hold on to important stars.

