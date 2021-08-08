Liverpool told to cough up €60m for 6’3 striker this summer

Liverpool have learned it’ll cost a whopping €60 million to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

That’s according to uber-reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who also claims Spurs are also seriously interested in the striker.

MORE: Premier League club open talks with Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, says Football Insider

Vlahovic, who has bagged 29 goals for Fiorentina in the last two seasons, has been subject of interest from various sources in recent months.

Liverpool were first mentioned before the summer transfer window had even opened, back in May, when Corriere dello Sport listed the Reds alongside Roma, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City as interested parties.

We at Empire of the Kop understand Jurgen Klopp is keen on Vlahovic, but Fiorentina’s asking price could be a stumbling block.

Liverpool could do with offensive reinforcements this summer after struggling to find the back of the net at times last season, but Spurs’ reported movement is concerning.