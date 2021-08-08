Liverpool v Athletic Bilbao kickoff delayed following fan access difficulties

Liverpool’s impending clash with Athletic Bilbao has been delayed following difficulties arising over the new ticketing system preventing fans’ entry into the stadium.

This comes from Neil Jones, who reported the update in a tweet, with the tie now set to kick off at 4:30 after a further update at the time of writing.

Kick off delayed by 15 mins here. Problems with the new ticketing system, with queues of fans still outside the ground. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 8, 2021

The Reds have welcomed back a 75% capacity crowd at Anfield, with the ground set to enjoy full attendance by the point of the side’s later fixture with Burnley in the Premier League in late August.

It’s a frustrating occurrence prior to our meeting with the La Liga outfit, though one that’s certainly preferable for the club to discover (and iron out) in the pre-season period.

The big news to have emerged from the team announcement is that Virgil van Dijk once again starts for Jurgen Klopp’s men this afternoon after securing just over 40 minutes in our 2-0 victory over Bologna in our first hour tie with the Italian side.

It’s another promising step forward for the Dutchman as our impending clash with Daniel Farke’s newly promoted Norwich nears.

