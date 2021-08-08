Leo Messi namedrops Liverpool in Barcelona exit presser

Leo Messi pointed to Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 comeback against Barcelona during a presser in which he confirmed his impending exit from the Spanish giants this summer.

The departing La Liga legend spared some words for the Merseysiders when questioned as to whether he held any regrets from his time in Catalonia.

“I would have liked to have tried to win another Champions League,” the Argentine international said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“We got knocked out in the semi-final against Liverpool, which stopped us getting to another final. We got to the semi-final against Chelsea with Pep and they prevented us from getting to a final.

“There could have been a time where we won another Champions League, but that’s football.”

The 34-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG, following former Red Gini Wijnaldum to the French capital.

Given the perceived psychological damage that our historic Champions League clash in the 2018/19 campaign did to Barcelona, it’s not entirely surprising that the midfielder brought up the result in his exit presser.

From a purely footballing, sentimental perspective, it’s a shame to see one of the greats of the game forced to leave the club he spent his entire career with due to financial difficulties on the part of the Spanish top-flight outfit.

Should a move to PSG work out for the Argentinian, it has to be said that the Ligue 1 side would possess an attacking lineup worthy of admiration.

