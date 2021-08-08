Liverpool fielding considerable interest in 25-year-old star despite club’s firm stance against exit

Napoli remain strongly interested in acquiring the services of Liverpool’s backup left-back, Kostas Tsimikas, according to Inside Futbol.

The Serie A giants are said to have enquired about the Greek international with regard to a potential loan move, with three other unnamed clubs supposedly keen on a similar arrangement.

The 25-year-old’s playing opportunities at Anfield were few and far between, due to a mix of early injury struggles coupled with squad-wide injury concerns.

With the centre of Jurgen Klopp’s backline constantly shifting and changing, the climate certainly wasn’t right for Tsimikas to be handed regular minutes, with our first-choice fullbacks the only consistent presences in our back four.

Having since put the demons of his debut season behind him, however, and impressing in pre-season, we at the Empire of the Kop would expect the club to be keen on holding on to the fullback in order to act as a rotational option for overworked left-back Andy Robertson.

With an injury crisis having utterly disrupted our team structure, we’d imagine that there will be an emphasis on handing more opportunities to the second-string where appropriate to effectively navigate us through the upcoming campaign.

