‘Our Grealish’ ‘Going places’ – Some Liverpool fans rave over one youngster on Twitter after dazzling at Anfield

Posted by
‘Our Grealish’ ‘Going places’ – Some Liverpool fans rave over one youngster on Twitter after dazzling at Anfield

Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their droves to praise Harvey Elliott for yet another promising performance in pre-season.

The 18-year-old looked sharp throughout the stalemate clash with Athletic, coming close to making his mark on the scoresheet with a curling effort that struck the upright.

Having enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the Championship last term, registering 18 goal contributions with Blackburn Rovers, much beyond the expectations of neutrals, the No.67 looks set to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad ahead of the impending campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) New angle shows Naby Keita’s instrumental role in Jota’s opener

With Jurgen Klopp sticking the youngster once again in the midfield, ahead of James Milner, Elliott looked far from uncomfortable in a position few may have initially expected him to be utilised.

It’s a promising sign for the former Fulham Academy graduate who could be a versatile option for the German to use throughout the season, with him likewise capable of filing out in the forward line if required.

Certainly, if one thing has been made clear in pre-season, it’s that the Englishman’s level clearly lies well beyond the second division and deserves minutes beyond just the domestic cup competitions.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top