‘Our Grealish’ ‘Going places’ – Some Liverpool fans rave over one youngster on Twitter after dazzling at Anfield

Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their droves to praise Harvey Elliott for yet another promising performance in pre-season.

The 18-year-old looked sharp throughout the stalemate clash with Athletic, coming close to making his mark on the scoresheet with a curling effort that struck the upright.

Having enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the Championship last term, registering 18 goal contributions with Blackburn Rovers, much beyond the expectations of neutrals, the No.67 looks set to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad ahead of the impending campaign.

With Jurgen Klopp sticking the youngster once again in the midfield, ahead of James Milner, Elliott looked far from uncomfortable in a position few may have initially expected him to be utilised.

It’s a promising sign for the former Fulham Academy graduate who could be a versatile option for the German to use throughout the season, with him likewise capable of filing out in the forward line if required.

Certainly, if one thing has been made clear in pre-season, it’s that the Englishman’s level clearly lies well beyond the second division and deserves minutes beyond just the domestic cup competitions.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

This boy is going places. He gets better and better each time he pulls on that Liverpool shirt 🤩👏🏼 Harvey Elliott – Remember the name 🌟 pic.twitter.com/e2pEWseJEs — ⁶ 🐐 (@6Thiagoat) August 8, 2021

Rustiness in certain areas, worringly easy to turn around at times – but, Mane, Jota, Mo look very sharp, Trent was everywhere and Elliott was excellent throughout. Hope Robbo is ok. A decent work out. — The MAW Experiment 💙 (@mawmusicuk) August 8, 2021

The only positive is Harvey Elliott, more like our Grealish. VvD does not look dominating the way he used to be before the injury, we still cannot break down defence, we need backups in the midfield and a striker. We need a new approach to scoring goals. — Femadex (@femskk) August 8, 2021

Harvey Elliott vs Phil Foden is going to be the Gerrard vs Lampard of old, mark my words — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) August 8, 2021

In no particular order, Elliott, Keita, and Mane have been our best players this pre-season. Tsimikas has done well too. #LFC — The Normal One (@Shai_lfc) August 8, 2021

Harvey Elliott is mustard. — Jacob Duxbury (@Jacobduxbury93) August 8, 2021