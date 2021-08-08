(Photos) Safety rails installed at Anfield ahead of the 2021/22 season

‘Safety rails’ have been installed at Anfield ahead of the 2021/22 season and will be seen in tonight’s friendly clash with Athletic Bilbao.
Liverpool have confirmed it’s part of a trial period.
The ‘safety rails’ aren’t the same thing as ‘safe standing’, contrary to a few confusing reports.
Liverpool have stressed, as per the above article, the rails in place at the stadium are there to ensure supporters’ safety as ‘persistent standing’ has become a problem.
Some photographs of the ‘safety rails’ have made their way onto social media, with former Echo reporter Dan Kay dropping a few on Twitter…
Interesting little visit to my favourite place to accompany my friend Steve for a look at the rail seats being put in the Kop and Lower Anny Road, seems a great set up and just lovely to be back there again 🙌❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/EHN1OXTNiI
