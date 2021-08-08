PL club at the head of the queue for out-of-favour Liverpool attacker – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly in contact with West Ham over a potential exit for out-of-favour attacker Divock Origi, with the Hammers said to be at the head of the queue of interested clubs.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication noting that the Reds may be prepared to accept £15m for the Belgian international.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to remain interested in the prospect of bolstering the squad with a much-needed replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and a new forward in light of the struggles of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term.

With crowds set to return to stadiums and a full-strength Liverpool squad likely to be at the manager’s disposal soon, our starting trio of attackers will likely return to the kind of form that fired us to back-to-back trophy-winning campaigns.

There is a serious question mark over the future of Bobby Firmino, with the Brazilian’s ability to effectively carry out a link-up role questioned.

With all three star forwards set to turn 30 at some stage in the upcoming season, there is an expectation that at least one of the trio could be offloaded in the near future to help clear room for a young gun to come in in the interest of looking after the club’s future.

Realistically, if we are to pursue a sustainable model of transfer business, such an eventuality will need to be seriously considered, with our plan becoming roughly clearer once we’ve finished handing out new contracts.

