Premier League club open talks with Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, says Football Insider

West Ham United have reportedly opened talks with Liverpool defender Nat Phillips ahead of a potential move this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, as cited by the Echo, who claim the Premier League club have touched base with the 24-year-old’s representatives.

Phillips played a massive role for Liverpool last season, but with the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as well as Ibou Konate’s signing, he’s expected to be fifth-choice going forward.

At this point in his career, it may be wise for the Bolton native to look for a move away from Anfield, and West Ham does seem like a good fit.

Nat has already proved he can play at the level required to turn out for a Premier League side every week.

We at Empire of the Kop would obviously be saddened by Phillips’ possible departure, but will wish him all the very best going forward if it comes off.