Tottenham ‘opened talks’ for potential Firmino regen some Liverpool fans wanted club to sign

Tottenham have reportedly “opened talks” with Serie A giants Inter Milan over the potential signing of Lautaro Martinez, as noted in a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with fellow London outfit Arsenal, though it would appear unlikely that the player will leave the Nerazzurri this summer following the exit of key man Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham opened talks days ago for Lautaro Martinez offering €70m, also Atletico asked for Lautaro. He’s a real target for Spurs – Inter now say they’ve no intention to sell him this summer. 🚨🇦🇷 #THFC After selling Lukaku to Chelsea, Inter plan is to keep Lautaro Martinez. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

A number of Liverpool fans had previously taken to the Twittersphere to express their admiration for Martinez and question why the club’s recruitment team was yet to pursue the frontman as a potential transfer option in light of the Gunners’ interest.

The renowned journalist did add in later updates that the Argentine forward, who has earned comparisons with Anfield favourite Bobby Firmino, is happy staying put in Italy.

Lautaro Martinez’ agent Alejandro Camano: “Lautaro is happy at Inter and in Italy. His decision is to stay”, he told to @CLMerlo. Tottenham made a bid for Lautaro days ago, Inter want to keep him. 🔵🇦🇷 #THFC #Lautaro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

Lautaro Martinez’ agent Alejandro Camano again: “He’s never gonna have a fight with Inter to leave the club. Never. Lautaro’s an Inter player and he’s happy in Italy”, he told @fcin1908it about Spurs interest. 🇦🇷 #THFC #Lautaro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

With certain attributes that would certainly match up well to our No.9, the Argentinian international certainly stands out as an attractive option for interested clubs to pursue.

However, if a €70m (£59m) offer from Tottenham isn’t fazing the hierarchy at Inter Milan, it’s doubtful that Liverpool’s financial capabilities will stretch to meet the kind of bid required to secure Martinez’s signature.

A forward nonetheless remains of interest to us, though we’d expect a signing closer to £30m, if we manage to identify an appropriate payer.

