(Video) Diogo Jota slams in great strike to put Liverpool ahead at packed Anfield

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead against a feisty Athletic Bilbao at Anfield through Diogo Jota.

The Portugal star picked up the ball in the final third, after some excellent pressing by Naby Keita.

MORE: Liverpool told to cough up €60m for 6’3 striker this summer

Jota worked some space on the left side of the Bilbao area and smashed home an effort beyond the opposition goalkeeper.

The Liverpool man hit the shot with some force, which was more than enough to make saving the shot difficult.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…