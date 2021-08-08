(Video) Grim moment Andy Robertson got injured – it doesn’t look good…

Liverpool played the role of hosts to La Liga club Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon…

The Reds started the game well, taking an early lead through Diogo Jota, after a great bit of build-up play by Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

The first-half ended with considerable concern for Liverpool as Andy Robertson picked up a rather serious-looking injury.

Eventually going off for youngster Owen Beck, the Scotland captain’s foot twisted underneath him when blocking a cross – it didn’t look good…

That’s a bad one I reckon pic.twitter.com/gMSMVKIFfi — Big Al Scott (@ajay_scott) August 8, 2021