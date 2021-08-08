(Video) Grim moment Andy Robertson got injured – it doesn’t look good…

Posted by
(Video) Grim moment Andy Robertson got injured – it doesn’t look good…

Liverpool played the role of hosts to La Liga club Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon…

The Reds started the game well, taking an early lead through Diogo Jota, after a great bit of build-up play by Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

MORE: (Video) New angle shows Naby Keita’s instrumental role in Jota’s opener

The first-half ended with considerable concern for Liverpool as Andy Robertson picked up a rather serious-looking injury.

Eventually going off for youngster Owen Beck, the Scotland captain’s foot twisted underneath him when blocking a cross – it didn’t look good…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top