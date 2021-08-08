(Video) Harvey Elliott smashes crossbar with glorious curling effort; unlucky not to score

So close! Liverpool were stuck at 1-1 against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield when it looked like Harvey Elliott put his side back in front.

The Reds took an early lead through Diogo Jota, after some brilliant build-up play by Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

But the visiting side managed to claw back a goal of their own, completely going against the run of play, with Liverpool purring at Anfield.

It did seem as though Elliott was about to cap off his wonderful performance with a wonder-goal, but he smashed the woodwork.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…