(Video) New angle shows Naby Keita’s instrumental role in Jota’s opener

Naby Keita’s Liverpool career has been somewhat tumultuous to say the least, with injury concerns plaguing the Guinean since his move from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The No.8 has been in impressive form throughout pre-season, however, and played an important part in Diogo Jota’s opening effort in the club’s clash with Athletic Bilbao this afternoon.

Under pressure from Sadio Mane, Dani Vivian played a short pass from inside the box to Unai Vencedor, which the midfielder failed to control, the misplaced pass being picked up by an attentive Keita before being supplied to our No.10.

It seems a small contribution but it was a great bit of decision-making from the midfielder with the passing lane behind Vencendor already being cut off and the 26-year-old staying put to benefit from any potential poor control from the opposition.

