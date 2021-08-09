Andy Robertson hits social media with ‘positive’ message for Liverpool fans after injury

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has seemingly picked up a troublesome injury following an incident in the 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

The Scotland captain attempted to block a cross by an opposition player, and he lost control of his foot underneath him.

In the grim footage of the incident, you can see Robertson roll over his right ankle as it buckles under the weight of his stride.

Something was clearly wrong as the Liverpool full-back remained on the ground after the phase of play had come to an end.

Some time after the full-time whistle at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Robertson will undergo some tests today to discover the extent of the injury.

The Scot, in his typically up-beat tone, hit Twitter not too long after the game to thank Liverpool fans for their support – at the stadium and on social media – saying he feels ‘positive’ despite the concerns…

Your support today was amazing! Thank you for all your messages, I’m positive but let’s see what tomorrow brings! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tOFvWrvNgG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 8, 2021

Like all other Liverpool fans, we at Empire of the Kop are anxiously waiting for news on Robertson and will keep our readers informed.

An update on the Scot’s fitness is expected to arrive at some point in the next 24 hours…