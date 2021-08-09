Andy Robertson hits social media with update on ‘ligament damage’

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has taken to social media to share an update on his fitness…

The Scotland captain saw his right ankle buckle underneath him in the pre-season clash with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, forcing an early substitution at the half-time break of the 1-1 draw.

MORE: (Photo) Andy Robertson spotted leaving hospital with crutch and support boot

Robertson underwent scans on Monday and has now revealed some ‘ligament damage’ in a post on Twitter, including a snap of him leaving a hospital with a crutch and support boot…

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

Liverpool are yet to issue an official statement on the condition of the Scot, but there is expected to be more details on the way in due course. For now, there is reason to be optimistic.

Kostas Tsimikas was drafted in to start against Osasuna in the Reds’ final pre-season fixture on Monday night, but that plan was likely already in place prior to Robbo’s injury.