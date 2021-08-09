Duo left out of Liverpool squad as transfer rumours rumble: ‘A sense something will happen,’ says journalist

Liverpool duo Xherdan Shaqiri and Nat Phillips have been left out of Jurgen Klopp’s latest match-day squad.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Anfield this summer and it appears their absence is somewhat related.

As mused by uber-reliable journalist Neil Jones, there is ‘a sense something will happen’ for the Liverpool duo after being left out of the team to face Osasuna in the Reds’ final pre-season fixture.

No Xherdan Shaqiri or Nat Phillips in the Liverpool squad tonight. Both have been strongly linked with moves away. Nothing imminent, I'm told, but certainly a sense that something will happen, and club have decided not to take the risk with those two tonight. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 9, 2021

Shaqiri has been linked with several potential moves to Serie A, with the Swiss flyer name-dropping Lazio in a recent interview.

While a move to fellow Premier League outfits Burnley and Brighton have been talked up for Phillips, who is now considered the fifth-choice centre-half at Liverpool.

Leaving Anfield could be wise for the duo, with players like Ibou Konate, Taki Minamino and Harvey Elliott likely now ahead of them.