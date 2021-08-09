(Image) Dejan Lovren hits social media with funny post about Mo Salah

Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah have a bromance that is still very much rumbling on.

The duo were close friends during the centre-back’s time at Anfield, but not much has changed behind the scenes.

Lovren took to Instagram last night to show he was watching Liverpool take on Athletic Bilbao, and he had his eye on Salah.

In the post below, you can see the Croatia international sharing a snap of the Egyptian with a funny caption…