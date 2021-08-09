Jordan Henderson hits social media with message for Liverpool fans

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made his Anfield return on Monday night, playing 20 minutes against Osasuna.

The veteran midfielder walked onto the turf to an electric reception, as he was substituted on in the second-half, with the home supporters giving him a standing ovation.

Henderson looked sharp once he was on the pitch, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given his performances for England at Euro 2020 over the summer.

Some time after the final whistle had blown on Liverpool’s final pre-season fixture, the skipper took to Twitter to issue a message to fans.

It was special to see Henderson back on the pitch – and with so many fans inside Anfield – it had been over 18 months since the captain played in front of more than 2,000 Liverpool fans.

The midfielder is now in line to feature in the Reds’ first game of the new Premier League season against Norwich City next weekend.

