(Photo) Andy Robertson spotted leaving hospital with crutch and support boot

Liverpool fans are still sweating over the fitness of star full-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain picked up a worrying-looking injury against Athletic Bilbao, which saw his right ankle give way underneath him.

Robertson has had some scans today, but there is yet to be any official updates on the player’s fitness.

A photo of the Liverpool star has been circling online, however – and it shows Robbo with a crutch and support boot…

No news on Andy Robertson yet but here he is leaving the hospital 🏨 pic.twitter.com/yEWh9MzsCI — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 9, 2021