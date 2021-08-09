(Photo) Andy Robertson spotted leaving hospital with crutch and support boot

Posted by
(Photo) Andy Robertson spotted leaving hospital with crutch and support boot

Liverpool fans are still sweating over the fitness of star full-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain picked up a worrying-looking injury against Athletic Bilbao, which saw his right ankle give way underneath him.

MORE: Duo left out of Liverpool squad as transfer rumours rumble: ‘A sense something will happen,’ says journalist

Robertson has had some scans today, but there is yet to be any official updates on the player’s fitness.

A photo of the Liverpool star has been circling online, however – and it shows Robbo with a crutch and support boot…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top