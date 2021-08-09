(Video) 40,000 Liverpool fans belt out spine-tingling rendition of YNWA on Anfield return

40,000 lucky fans were able to attend Liverpool’s pre-season clash with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield over the weekend.

The faithful didn’t let the rest of us down, with a spine-tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone before kick-off.

The fans’ presence seemed to have an impact on the Liverpool players, with the Reds notably hyped up for the 90-minute match.

40,000 people in attendance equates to 75% capacity of Anfield – a number which should hopefully hit 100% in the new season.

