(Video) Firmino bags brilliant brace with world-class first-touch after Minamino cross

Get in, Liverpool are absolutely purring – and it’s that man Roberto Firmino again!

The Brazilian bagged his brace against Osasuna as the first-half was beginning to come to a close.

Takumi Minamino worked himself into some space on the left-flank and had a chunk of time in which to whip in a cross.

The Japan star made no mistake and found Firmino in the box, with the Brazilian harnessing the touch of a feather before applying the finish.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…

B⚽️bby Firmin⚽️ at the double. Will we see Mané, Salah, Jota AND Firmino start against Norwich on Saturday?#FPL #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/ZFGUCNsERd — FPL SW⚽️T (@FPLSWOT) August 9, 2021