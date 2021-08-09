(Video) Firmino bags brilliant brace with world-class first-touch after Minamino cross

Get in, Liverpool are absolutely purring – and it’s that man Roberto Firmino again!
The Brazilian bagged his brace against Osasuna as the first-half was beginning to come to a close.
Takumi Minamino worked himself into some space on the left-flank and had a chunk of time in which to whip in a cross.
The Japan star made no mistake and found Firmino in the box, with the Brazilian harnessing the touch of a feather before applying the finish.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…
#LFC
Liverpool 3-0 Osasuna | GOAL! Firmino 🎥
Follow @IFAST66 and don't miss a goal pic.twitter.com/6hk3zKI0qm
— 𝖥𝖠𝖲𝖳 𝖦𝖮𝖠𝖫𝖲 (@IFAST66) August 9, 2021
B⚽️bby Firmin⚽️ at the double.
Will we see Mané, Salah, Jota AND Firmino start against Norwich on Saturday?#FPL #FPLCommunity
— FPL SW⚽️T (@FPLSWOT) August 9, 2021
Bobby on form again……. :-)